Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,906 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,906 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $185,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $376.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

