Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $76,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 30.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $295.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.59.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $279.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $194.49 and a 1-year high of $287.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $2,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,530,756.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,255,231.44. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,102,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.