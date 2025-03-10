ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $631,702.42 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.