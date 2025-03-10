Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,369,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,466,954 shares.The stock last traded at $36.34 and had previously closed at $36.41.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

