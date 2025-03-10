XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

XPO traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.95. 445,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. XPO has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Research analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 23.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

