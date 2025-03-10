Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 97.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 94.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $188.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.00.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.28.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

