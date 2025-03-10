Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 108.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 3.7 %

WSR stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $720.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

