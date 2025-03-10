Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.32 on March 23rd

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.321 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.