Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Price

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.14. 96,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,154. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,110,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 495,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $76,825,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

