Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Choice Hotels International (CHH)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2025 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $139.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Choice Hotels International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $137.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $132.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $138.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Choice Hotels International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CHH opened at $145.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

