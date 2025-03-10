WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

