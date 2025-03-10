Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 594 shares.The stock last traded at $522.33 and had previously closed at $493.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.96 and a 200-day moving average of $499.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.51%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

