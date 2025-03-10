Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 8,379 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

