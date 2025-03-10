Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vistra by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,898,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Vistra Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VST opened at $113.96 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

