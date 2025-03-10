Vista Investment Partners II LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.52 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

