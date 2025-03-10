Vista Investment Partners II LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.5 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

