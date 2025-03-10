Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $179.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $216.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $236,203.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,361,330.94. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,421,788. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

