Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.