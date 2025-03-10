Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $5.92 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $529.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

