Vista Investment Partners II LLC Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $262.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

