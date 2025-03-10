Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

