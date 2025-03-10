Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 848,597 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $35,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

