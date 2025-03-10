Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,349 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

