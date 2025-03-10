Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,667 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $33,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $57,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $126.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

