Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $118.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $120.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

