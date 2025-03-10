Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.20 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Varonis Systems worth $31,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 445.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 31.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $17,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

