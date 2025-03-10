Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.30 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Hancock Whitney worth $30,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

