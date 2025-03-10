Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,429 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of International Paper worth $32,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 511.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,386 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 125.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,632 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 287.5% in the third quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IP opened at $52.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

