Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $36,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.