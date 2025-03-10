Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Infosys by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.4 %

INFY opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Report on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.