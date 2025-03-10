Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,257 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 385,521 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 8.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:FL opened at $18.70 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

