Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $277,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

