Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,348,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,252,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $136.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,080.80. This represents a 14.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,193. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

