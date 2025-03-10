Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $114,449,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $179.55 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.53.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

