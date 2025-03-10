Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,794 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,699 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 97,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $36.97 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

