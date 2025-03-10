Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0392 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $21,545.78 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78,817.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00442429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00115536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00256671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00022420 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 71,534,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

