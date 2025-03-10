Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 68,120,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 88,580,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Versarien Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £815,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
