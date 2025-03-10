Veren (TSE:VRN) Shares Up 16% – Time to Buy?

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) shares rose 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. Approximately 27,269,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 4,557,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

VRN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

