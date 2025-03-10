Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.7% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $283.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

