Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

