Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,595,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

