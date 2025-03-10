Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Fairfield University

Fairfield University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 86.1% of Fairfield University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $160,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $529.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

