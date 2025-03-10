Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOO opened at $529.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

