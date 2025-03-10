Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

