Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6,229.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

