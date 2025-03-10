Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VAW opened at $193.80 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Materials ETF Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
