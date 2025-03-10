Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $131.23 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

