Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

