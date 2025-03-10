Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 625,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 57,872 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 54,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,460,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VGK stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

