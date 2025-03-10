Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

